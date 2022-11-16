Kremlin praises US for measured response after Poland missile incident

The Kremlin on Wednesday praised the US for its measured response after a missile incident in Poland which killed two people.

"It makes sense to pay attention to the restrained and (...) professional reaction of the American side, the American president," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a press briefing in Moscow.

The missile, according to Polish authorities, hit the Polish village of Przewodow, near the border with Ukraine, on Tuesday.

Peskov said Europe's reaction to the incident, which sparked fears of an escalation, was "hysterical, Russophobic."

He also called on Polish officials "to be more restrained, more balanced and professional."

According to a US media report, initial findings suggest the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that it was "unlikely" that the missile was fired from Russia, which has also denied the charge.

NATO has summoned an extraordinary meeting to decide the future course of action, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of "missile terror."

But Polish President Andrzej Duda said there was no clear evidence yet on who launched the missile.