A no-fly zone needs to be set up over Ukraine, argues its defence minister in the wake of a deadly missile strike into neighbouring Poland that has escalated fears about the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



"We were asking to close the sky, because [the] sky has no borders. Not for uncontrolled missiles. Not for the threat they carry for our EU & NATO neighbours," tweeted Defence Minister Oleksii Resnikov.



"This is the reality we've been warning about," he added.