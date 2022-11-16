News World EU Council chief 'shocked' by deaths in Polish village near Ukraine

EU Council chief 'shocked' by deaths in Polish village near Ukraine

"Shocked by the news of a missile or other ammunition having killed people on Polish territory. My condolences to the families," Michel posted on Twitter. "We stand with Poland."

DPA WORLD Published November 16,2022 Subscribe

European Council President Charles Michel is "shocked" by the deaths that occurred in a Polish village of Przewodów, which sits along the border with Ukraine, amid unconfirmed reports that two Russian missiles went astray and struck a farm there.



"Shocked by the news of a missile or other ammunition having killed people on Polish territory. My condolences to the families," Michel posted on Twitter. "We stand with Poland."



Michel said he was in touch with Polish authorities, members of the European Council and other EU allies.



Neither Warsaw, Washington nor NATO headquarters in Brussels have confirmed the reports. Russia's Defence Ministry says it did not fire any missiles in the area and rejected responsibility



The Polish government was expected to offer more information following a crisis meeting under way Tuesday night in Warsaw.



The local fire brigade responsible for Przewodów told dpa two people died in an explosion but said the exact cause was still unknown.



