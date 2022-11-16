Berlin monitoring situation in Poland after blast near Ukraine border

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has expressed her sorrow over the explosion that left two dead in Poland near the border with Ukraine.



"My thoughts are with Poland, our close ally and neighbour," she wrote on Twitter late Tuesday. "We are closely monitoring the situation and are in contact with our Polish friends and NATO allies."



NATO and the US Defence Department said they working to determine what happened in the village of Przewodów, a few dozen kilometres from Ukraine. The government in Warsaw was holding a crisis meeting and has yet to offer its version of events.



According to unconfirmed reports in Polish media, a missile impact was the cause of the explosion and there was speculation - rejected by Moscow - that stray Russian projectiles crossed from Ukraine.

UK Foreign Office spokesman also said that they are "investigating these reports and liaising closely with allies," after an explosion killed 2 in Poland.