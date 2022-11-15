Zelensky calls on G20 leaders to restore peace and end Russian war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on G20 leaders to become a "co-creator of peace" and end Russia's "aggressive" war.



"I am convinced now is the time when the Russian destructive war must and can be stopped," Zelensky said in a video address to the G20 summit in Bali.



"Every day of delay means new deaths of Ukrainians, new threats to the world, and an insane increase in losses due to continuation of the Russian aggression - losses for everyone in the world."



The Ukrainian leader said peace was a "global value" that was important to every person in the world, as he urged leaders to take action to ensure nuclear safety, food and energy security, restore international law and help Ukraine end the war.



"And if Russia opposes our peace formula, you will see that it only wants war."



