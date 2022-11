Strikes on Tuesday by Kyiv's forces killed two people in the Russian region of Belgorod adjoining the Ukrainian border, the regional governor said, after Russia rained missiles on Ukraine.

"As a result of shelling this evening on the town of Shebekino, preliminary information suggests that two people are dead and three have been injured. Ambulances have been sent to the scene," Russia's Belgorod regional head Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a statement on social media.