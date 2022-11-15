News World Russia rejects UN Ukraine reparation resolution as G20 condemns war

Russia rejects UN Ukraine reparation resolution as G20 condemns war

The Kremlin sharply criticized the UN resolution, which would provide a basis for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine at a later date. "We are categorically against it," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, according to the Interfax news agency.

On the same day Russia signed a G20 document that referenced world anger at its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin said it would reject a UN resolution demanding it pay reparations for the damage its war has wrought.



The events came as the UN released a report alleging Ukrainian prisoners of war had been tortured.



"The organizers of this process are, of course, trying to complete the theft of our financial reserves, which have been blocked in a completely illegal way."



The criticism came briefly after G20 summit negotiators, including representatives for Moscow, finished a draft declaration which includes the condemnation of the war in Ukraine.



"Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine," the draft declaration reads, despite initial resistance from Russia to including such a reference.



Earlier, the United Nations reported that prisoners of war in Ukraine have been mistreated and tortured on both Russian and Ukrainian territory.



The head of the UN human rights delegation in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, reported the organization's findings via video link from Kiev on Tuesday.



According to the report, only the Ukrainian side granted the experts access to captured soldiers in accordance with international law. The experts spoke to Ukrainian prisoners after their release from Russian custody. The delegation refers to detailed information given by the prisoners.



In recent months, the delegation has spoken to a total of 159 prisoners of war detained by Russia or parties to the conflict associated with Russia, including 20 women. The expert team spoke to 175 men held in captivity by the Ukrainians.



Latvian television sources have reported that the country is helping to provide medical care for Ukrainian troops wounded defending their homeland against Russia.



A group of 17 injured soldiers arrived in the country at the beginning of the week to be treated in a hospital in the capital Riga. According to the report, it was the second group to be brought to Latvia by bus for treatment from war zones in Ukraine.



Meanwhile, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell warned that the continent could fall into a competitive race to replenish depleted stocks after providing so many arms to Ukraine in the last year.



"The important is to go together, to avoid splitting the market, to avoid competition," Borrell said in Brussels on Tuesday.



According to British intelligence experts, the Russian forces have chosen the town of Henichesk on the Sea of Azov as their temporary headquarters in southern Ukraine after their withdrawal from the regional capital Kherson.



The fact that Henichesk has now been chosen gives an indication of the priorities and concerns of Russian commanders in consolidating their defence position in southern Ukraine, the daily intelligence update from the Ministry of Defence in London said on Tuesday.



