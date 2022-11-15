Pentagon says Russian withdrawal of Kherson strategic victory for Ukraine, avoids answering Türkiye question

A senior official from the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) described Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson as a strategic victory, and said that heavy clashes will continue pointing out that the Russian army does not yet intend to withdraw from other parts of Ukraine.

The senior Pentagon official, who made evaluations about the Ukraine-Russia war to a group of journalists and did not want his name to be disclosed, stated that Russia had to leave a large piece of land, including the city of Kherson, to the Ukrainian army.

Stating that the Ukrainian army continues to clear the barricades and mines left by the Russians in Kherson, and to detect the damage in the city, the official said, "According to the first determinations, many civilian infrastructures, including water, were heavily damaged," he said.

"There is no doubt that we still have a difficult battle ahead, as the Russians do not intend to withdraw from the rest of the occupied Ukrainian territory."

"However, the rescue of Kherson is a significant achievement and an achievement that demonstrates the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian people and army in defending their country," he added.

Emphasizing that the United States, together with its international partners, will continue to support the Ukrainian army as far as it can go, the official described Russia's withdrawal from Kherson as a "strategic victory" and a very important development in operational terms.

TURKIYE QUESTION

The official also avoided a question about Türkiye's Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu's remarks about the country's rejection of condolence from the US Ankara Embassy after a bombing attack on Sunday in Taksim, Istanbul.

He said that the briefing should be about Ukraine and that Türkiye is still an important ally.

Türkiye has been accusing the US of supplying weapons to YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, which is suspected to be behind Sunday's attack.