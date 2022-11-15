Pakistan premier tests positive for coronavirus

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 8, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has tested positive for coronavirus, the information minister said.

Marriyum Aurangzeb on Twitter said the premier had been feeling unwell for the past two days, and tested positive on Tuesday.

She appealed to the people and party workers for prayers for his quick recovery.

This is the third time the prime minister has tested positive for the virus. He had previously contracted COVID-19 this January, and in June 2020.

Sharif returned to the country on Monday after a five-day private visit to London. He reached the British capital last week after attending the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.