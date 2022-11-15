Jim Carrey, Margaret Atwood among 100 Canadians sanctioned by Russia

Russia has imposed sanctions on actor Jim Carrey and writer Margaret Atwood for their pro-Ukrainian stance.



They are on a new black list of 100 Canadian politicians, scientists, artists and entrepreneurs released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday.



Many of the Canadians on the list are of Ukrainian descent and work in aid organizations to help Ukrainians. They include Stephan Bandera, the grandson of late Ukrainian nationalist leader Stepan Bandera.



The 100 people, like other Canadians who were earlier sanctioned, are subject to a ban on entering Russia, among other restrictions.



Carrey has repeatedly expressed solidarity with Ukraine while Atwood has participated in protests against the war.



Canada is one of Ukraine's strongest supporters internationally. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged another US$500 million in military aid on Monday.