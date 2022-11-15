India committed to clean energy, environment: Premier Modi

India is committed to clean energy and the environment by 2030, half of the electricity will be generated from renewable sources, the country's prime minister said on Tuesday.

Addressing the "Food and Energy Security" session at the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's energy security "is also important for global growth, as it is the world's fastest-growing economy."

"We must not promote any restrictions on the supply of energy and stability in the energy market should be ensured," he said, according to a statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

The premier added: "Time-bound and affordable finance and sustainable supply of technology to developing countries is essential for the inclusive energy transition."

Stating that today the world has greater expectations from the G-20, and the relevance of the group has become more significant, Modi said climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, the developments in Ukraine, and the global problems associated with it have caused havoc in the world.

He stated while India ensured the food security of its 1.3 billion citizens, at the same time, food grains were also supplied to many countries in need.

"The current shortage of fertilizers in terms of food security is also a huge crisis," said Modi.

On Ukraine, the premier said he has repeatedly said "we have to find a way" to return to the path of a cease-fire and diplomacy.

"The need of the hour is to show concrete and collective resolve to ensure peace, harmony, and security in the world," he said.

Ahead of his visit to Bali, Modi on Monday said: "I will have extensive discussions with other G-20 Leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation."

The Indian government said Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G-20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit.

India will officially assume the G-20 Presidency from Dec. 1, 2022, an official statement said on Monday.