Hundreds evacuated as Australian state battles worst flooding

The Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) is facing the worst floods in its history as authorities ordered evacuation from some areas after heavy rains triggered fears of more flash floods.

Local authorities evacuated more than 1,000 people from some areas, including the Forbes town in the Central West region of New South Wales, which is facing its second flood emergency in just two weeks, ABC News reported.

"The New South Wales SES (State Emergency Services) are leading what would be the biggest operations in relation to flood response across New South Wales in its history," the broadcaster quoted Carlene York, NSW State Emergency Services Commissioner, as saying.

Local residents are fleeing from the areas after flood water surged this morning as volunteers from New Zealand also arrived to help the state authorities while more are coming from the U.S. and Singapore.

"We've had overseas volunteers from right around the world when it comes to fighting fires but my understanding is this is the first time we've had it with floods and I want to thank them," the broadcaster quoted the NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet as telling reporters.

Local officials called the latest flood the worst-ever in the state's history as rivers swelled, inundating hundreds of houses.

"Since yesterday in town, it's just been like ants going around everywhere-everyone's going somewhere," Jamie Loomes, a local resident of Forbes, said.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology, in a statement, also warned that rainfall in recent days and weeks has caused renewed and prolonged flooding along the Peel and Namoi Rivers.

"Flows from the Namoi and Mooki Rivers may cause major flooding and a prolonged flood peak at Gunnedah from overnight Tuesday into Wednesday," said the Bureau of Meteorology.

The authorities urged people to avoid drowning, stay out of rising water, and seek refuge in the highest available place.
































