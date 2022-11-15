GERMANYS ANYOMI SAYS SHE RECEIVED HATE MAIL AFTER EURO FINAL LOSS

 Contact Us
Published November 15,2022
Germany's Nicole Anyomi received hate messages on social media after losing the European Championship final against England in July.

"After the game, when I looked at my phone, I received hateful comments, or some people wrote: 'Why are you being subbed on? How can you jog back and forth like that?'", the 22-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt player tells a German television documentary, which will be aired by Sky, Magenta and discovery+ from Saturday.

Germany lost 2-1 to hosts England in extra-time.

"I was ashamed. I just wanted to disappear, to be invisible," adds a tearful Anyomi.