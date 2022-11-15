German FM calls on Russia to end 'madness' at Ukrainian power plant

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine and to stop shelling the site.



"This madness must end," the politician said on Tuesday after talks with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, in Berlin.



"It is intolerable to find ourselves repeatedly and practically without warning in situations where, for example, we are only a hair's breadth away from a nuclear accident due to the destruction of power lines," the minister said.



The Russian attack on Ukraine was also "an unprecedented attack on nuclear safety and nuclear security," she said. "Never could we have imagined that a country could be irresponsible enough to make a nuclear power plant a bargaining chip in war."



Grossi renewed his push for a protection zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, saying it would not be easy because the plant was right on the front line. Baerbock said she supported the plan.



"A nuclear power plant can never be a legitimate military target," Grossi said.



With regard to Iran's nuclear programme, Baerbock called on the leadership in Tehran to finally fulfil its legal obligations to the IAEA.



"This means letting inspectors back into their nuclear facilities in full," she said.