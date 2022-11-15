G-20 has key role in shaping global health policies: Turkish president

The G-20 has a "key role" to play in global health policies, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Tuesday.

"Humanity needs political leadership and determination in terms of health policies," Erdoğan said during a session on health at the G-20 Leaders' Summit being held on the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

"The G-20 has a key role in this regard," he asserted.

Erdoğan emphasized the need for G-20 countries to take a holistic approach in efforts to bolster global health systems and avert future disease outbreaks.

"The research and development cooperation process initiated by the G-20 presidency of Indonesia and supported by Türkiye and six other members will undoubtedly be beneficial," he said.

"Türkiye has actively contributed to global efforts with a human-centered approach during the pandemic," he added.

Erdoğan pointed out that Türkiye "attached special importance to the needs of disadvantaged groups."

"We maintained uninterrupted access to health services for the 5 million refugees we host in our country," he said.

Türkiye helped 161 countries and 12 international organizations in the fight against COVID-19, and donated more than 6.3 million doses of vaccines to 19 countries, Erdogan added.