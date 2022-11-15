EUS VON DER LEYEN ACCUSES RUSSIA OF BURNING GAS DURING G20 SUMMIT

Russia is more interested in using its gas as a weapon - even if that means destroying it instead of selling it - as it responds to Western sanctions against its invasion of Ukraine, charged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.



Moscow cut off its supplies of gas to the EU earlier this year in retaliation for sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine.



"We see that Russia is flaring its gas rather than selling it," von der Leyen said during the first session of the annual summit of the G20 group of leading world economies in Indonesia, according to diplomats.



The Russian behaviour was "creating shortages in global energy markets and causing prices to skyrocket," the Commission president said.



The EU therefore supported the introduction of an oil price cap, she added, saying this would also benefit low- and middle-income countries.



"But our best response to the situation is to accelerate the transition to clean forms of energy," von der Leyen added. This was "the only answer to both the energy and climate crises" and it also offers enormous opportunities for other regions of the world.



Europe would therefore invest at least €4 billion ($4.1 billion) in renewable energies such as hydrogen over the next five years. This will also trigger massive private investment, she said.



European Council President Charles Michel, who is also attending the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali, also lashed out at Russia, according to participants at the summit's first session, accusing Moscow of having instrumentalized energy as a weapon, with negative effects on the economy not only being felt in Europe but worldwide.



The G20 is a group of leading world economies which meet at regular intervals to discuss key global issues, this year amid unprecedented tensions due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



At the summit in Bali, Russia is being represented by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov because, according to the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin cannot attend due to time constraints.



