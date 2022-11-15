AT BALI SUMMIT, CHINAS XI CALLS FOR UNITY AMONG G20 MEMBERS

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for unity among the G20 group of leading world economies in remarks on the opening day of the annual two-day summit held on the Indonesian island of Bali this year.



"All countries should replace division with unity, confrontation with cooperation, and exclusion with inclusiveness," he told world leaders including US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron.



Xi listed a number of global developments that he said continue to pose "formidable challenges to our development," including the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, an increasingly fragile world economy, geopolitical tensions as well as the global food and energy crises.



"No one should engage in beggar-thy-neighbour practices, building 'a small yard with high fences,' or creating closed and exclusive clubs," the Chinese leader said, in what could assumed to be a dig at the US, which Beijing has repeatedly accused of forming alliances.



Xi also spoke in favour of admitting the African Union in the G20 group.



