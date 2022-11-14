Zelensky says Ukraine victories come at 'high price'

 Contact Us
AFP WORLD
Published November 14,2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that victories in Ukraine and the recent recapture of Kherson from Russia had exacted a high price, during a surprise visit to the southern city.

"The price of this war is high. People are injured. A large number of dead. (Russian forces) have left or escaped -- we believe that they have escaped because our army has surrounded the enemy and they were in danger," Zelensky said. "There were fierce battles, and the result is -- today we are in Kherson region."