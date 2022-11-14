Zelensky says Ukraine victories come at 'high price'

President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that victories in Ukraine and the recent recapture of Kherson from Russia had exacted a high price, during a surprise visit to the southern city.

"The price of this war is high. People are injured. A large number of dead. (Russian forces) have left or escaped -- we believe that they have escaped because our army has surrounded the enemy and they were in danger," Zelensky said. "There were fierce battles, and the result is -- today we are in Kherson region."





