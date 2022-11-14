Xi tells Biden that China and U.S. should take history as a mirror

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said on Monday during a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden that China and the United States should take history as a mirror and let it guide the future, according to state news agency Xinhua.



Chinese leader Xi Jinping has urged American counterpart, Joe Biden, to help "chart the right course for the China-US relationship" at their meeting in Bali.



Acknowledging that they are "facing a lot of challenges," Xi said: "We need to find the right direction for the bilateral relationship going forward and elevate the relationship."



Xi noted that humanity was facing great changes and urged a statesmanlike approach. "A statesman should think about ... where to lead his country. He should also think about how to get along with other countries and the wider world," he said.

The remarks were made at the beginning of Xi and Biden's first in-person talks since Biden became president, on the Indonesian island of Bali ahead of a Group of 20 (G20) summit on Tuesday that is set to be fraught with tension over Russia's invasion of Ukraine .







