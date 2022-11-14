UN chief hails reported talks in Türkiye between US, Russian officials

The head of the UN on Monday called reports of Russian and US officials holding talks in Türkiye's capital Ankara "very positive" and an "extremely relevant development in relation to the future."

Speaking in a press conference on the sidelines of G-20 Bali Summit in Indonesia, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the UN was not involved in talks reportedly held between US and Russian officials.

"I think it is very positive that US and Russia have talks because that is an extremely relevant development in relation to the future. But, we are not involved," Guterres affirmed.

On the renewal of Black Sea grain Initiative, Guterres voiced hope for a meeting between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia at the summit.

"There was lot of progress in removing obstacles to the export of Russian food and fertilizers. I am hopeful that our efforts will go on being successful and will be able to remove last obstacles," he said.

The UN head also expressed hopes for the Black Sea grain initiative to be renewed as the exports that it allows "are extremely important for today's world."