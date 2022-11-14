News World Scholz calls nuclear strike a 'red line' as Ukraine war haunts summit

Scholz calls nuclear strike a 'red line' as Ukraine war haunts summit

Scholz said it was important "that the two have once again developed this clarity that the use of nuclear weapons should be ruled out and is a red line that must not be crossed."

DPA WORLD Published November 14,2022 Subscribe

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the leaders of the US and China sending a clear message about the use of nuclear weapons, calling the threat a "red line" that must never be touched.



US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed at their hotly anticipated one-on-one talks in Bali on Monday that a "nuclear war should never be fought," including in Ukraine, according to the White House.



China's stance was seen as a rebuke to Russian President Vladimir Putin from a key ally. Putin and the Kremlin have at times hinted at the notion of using such weapons for defensive purposes.



Scholz said it was important "that the two have once again developed this clarity that the use of nuclear weapons should be ruled out and is a red line that must not be crossed."



After previously paying visits to Vietnam and Singapore, the German chancellor arrived Monday evening on the Indonesian island of Bali for the G20 summit of leading economic powers that begins on Tuesday and which is expected dwell heavily on Russia's war in Ukraine.



"It's going to be another tough ride," Scholz said of the talks before landing in Bali.



President Vladimir Putin is being represented by his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to deliver remarks by video.



