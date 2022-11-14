Russian FM Lavrov taken to hospital after arriving for G20 summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was taken to hospital after arriving in Indonesia's Bali for the G20 summit, the Associated Press reported on Monday, a report that Moscow dismissed as "fake news".

AP reported that Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition, citing several sources. However, Russia's foreign ministry said the report was baseless.

"This, of course, is the height of fakery," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

RUSSIAN TOP DIPLOMAT HAS LEFT HOSPITAL - BALI GOVERNOR

Sergei Lavrov has left hospital in good health, the governor of Bali told Reuters on Monday after reports that he was admitted after arriving for the G20 summit.

He was taken to hospital for a "check-up" at the Sanglah hospital and he "immediately returned", said Bali Governor Wayan Koster.

Lavrov arrived in Bali on Sunday to represent Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit.







