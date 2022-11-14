Precondition for peace talks requiring Russia to withdraw from Ukraine "unacceptable" - diplomat

A precondition for peace talks requiring Russia to withdraw from Ukraine is "unacceptable," a Russian diplomat said according to media reports on Monday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in a press briefing that the condition, expressed by Finland's foreign minister, that negotiations could be conducted only after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory was "unacceptable" for Moscow, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

"No. Such conditions are unacceptable. Our president has repeatedly said that we are ready for negotiations, but these negotiations, of course, must take into account the situation on the ground," RIA Novosti separately quoted Grushko as saying during the press briefing.

Grushko additionally said Russia saw no diplomatic efforts by France and Austria for negotiations with Ukraine, expressing that "this is just rhetoric."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had also declared last week that his country would only engage in peace negotiations if Moscow complies with the UN Charter and pay compensation for losses incurred due to the ongoing war, during a video statement at 27th UN Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Earlier this month, he had said his country was only prepared to enter negotiations with Russia if its troops left all parts of Ukraine, including Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and the eastern areas of Donbas.