Poland seizes Gazprom share in Yamal pipeline section

The government in Warsaw said on Monday it was seizing Gazprom's share in EuRoPol Gaz, the company that owns the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe natural gas pipeline.

The move was designed to "ensure the security of (Poland's) critical infrastructure", the development ministry said.

The Russian gas giant had a 48-percent stake in the company and the Polish state the remaining 52 percent.

Gazprom completely halted gas supplies via the pipeline in April.

The pipeline can carry up to 33 billion cubic metres of gas from fields in Russia's Yamal peninsula and western Siberia through Belarus and Poland to Germany.

In May, Russia announced retaliatory sanctions on more than 30 energy companies, including EuRoPol Gaz, in reaction to sanctions imposed by Western nations on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.