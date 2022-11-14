Poland preparing to receive new wave of Ukrainian refugees

Poland is preparing to receive a fresh wave of Ukrainian refugees as the winter months approach and has readied "considerably more than 100,000" places in reception centres, Integration Minister Agnieskza Scigaj said on Monday.



Speaking to Radio Plus, Scigaj said there were as yet no indications of a rise in the number of refugees crossing the southern border from Ukraine, which extends along more than 500 kilometres.



Only 5% to 6% of the 20,000 people crossing into Poland at the border were refugees, with the rest normal border traffic, she said.



Deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Grodecki said that talks with the Ukrainian government indicated that the authorities there would seek to keep as many displaced persons as possible in the country.



Poland was assisting with the construction of container accommodation equipped with power generators and heating, he said.



Grodecki put the number of Ukrainian refugees currently in Poland at around 1.3 million.



Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure have left many without electricity, heating, drinking water and sewerage.



