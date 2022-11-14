News World EU foreign ministers to launch military training mission for Ukraine

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels on Monday to launch a military training mission for the Ukrainian armed forces.



A group of 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers are to receive training in Poland, Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said as he arrived. He added that multiple countries are willing to take part.



Germany's armed forces, the Bundeswehr, is planning combat training and tactics exercises for the EU mission. In total, up to 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers could be trained.



As well as launching the military training mission, EU foreign ministers are to discuss Belarus and Iran's support to the Russian during the ongoing war in Ukraine.



While there is no evidence of direct intervention from Belarusian army in the Ukraine war, their "level of engagement" with the conflict is something that concerns the EU a lot, Borrell said.



Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is to inform EU foreign ministers of the political situation in her country over a working breakfast.



The EU recently sanctioned Tehran because of Iranian-made drones supplied to Russia and used in strikes on Ukraine. Borrell said however there is no evidence of Iran supplying missiles after media reports.



No new EU sanctions on Russia are to be decided on Monday, Borrell said but added legal work was ongoing to examine new targets.



Recent Lithuanian proposals for new sanctions on Russian individuals are yet to receive a response, the country's foreign minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said.



Landsbergis added that the idea that "there is maybe nothing left to sanction" is false, urging the bloc to move forward on a ninth package of sanctions.



