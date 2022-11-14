Erdoğan meets with Widodo in Bali to discuss bilateral ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo met on Monday to exchange views on bilateral relations in Indonesia's Bali island.

Erdoğan and Widodo will discuss all aspects of the bilateral ties between Türkiye and Indonesia, and steps to enhance cooperation.

Türkiye and Indonesia will sign several agreements, which will be followed by a joint news conference.

The meeting came ahead of the G20 summit which will be held on Nov. 15-16 under the team of "Recover Together-Recover Stronger."