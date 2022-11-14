Biden says no 'imminent' China plan to invade Taiwan, applauds Kherson recapture

US President Joe Biden said Monday he did not believe China had "imminent" plans to invade Taiwan as he gave an upbeat assessment of talks with President Xi Jinping.

"I do not think there is any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan," Biden told a news conference after the talks in Bali.

KHERSON

Biden also hailed Ukraine's recapture of Kherson as a "significant, significant victory", but said fighting would now slow going into winter and the war's outcome "remains to be seen".

"I can do nothing but applaud the courage, determination and capacity of the Ukrainian people," Biden told the press conference.

"I think you are going to see things slow down a bit because of the winter months," he said, adding: "I think it remains to be seen exactly what the outcome will be," except that Russia will not occupy Ukraine.