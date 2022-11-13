News World Inspiration for film 'The Terminal' dies; had moved back to airport

DPA WORLD Published November 13,2022

The Iranian refugee who inspired the Tom Hanks film "The Terminal," by living in Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport for 18 years after losing proof of his refugee status, is dead, according to an airport official.



Mehran Karimi Nasseri died of natural causes in the airport's 2F terminal, an airport spokesperson confirmed to dpa. Nasseri, who took at one point to calling himself Sir Alfred, had moved back into the airport in mid-September after years of living in first a care home and then a hotel.



The Iranian national lost the papers confirming his refugee status during a stopover in the Paris airport in 1988. That meant he could neither travel on or leave the airport, leading him to set up a life in Terminal 1.



He spent years appealing for the right to be accepted into another country before finally getting a French visa in 1999. However, he continued living, even after that, in the space he had set up for himself under an airport escalator.



He eventually left the airport in 2006 for a hospital visit and then moved into a home. Director Steven Spielberg turned his story into the 2004 film, which earned Nasseri enough money to move into a hotel.



Airport officials told Le Parisien newspaper that, since his return to the airport, he could often be seen with his possessions in an airport trolley. He barely spoke and would stare into the distance.



Airport workers used a white cloth to cover the spot where he would sit following his death.



