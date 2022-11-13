Azerbaijani, French presidents discuss normalizing relations between Baku, Yerevan during phone call

The presidents of Azerbaijan and France discussed the process of normalization Saturday between Baku and Yerevan during a telephone call.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev warned that it is important to demonstrate a neutral, impartial and balanced approach in the normalizing process of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to a statement by his office.

He told his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, that recent remarks by Armenia contradict the process and the peace agenda.

Macron informed Aliyev that he will meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of the Organization of Francophonie on Nov. 19, and reiterated France's willingness to contribute to the process of normalization of relations.

The two presidents also exchanged views on the results of the Prague meeting on Oct. 6 held in a quadrilateral format with Azerbaijan, Armenia, the European Union and France, as well as the issues arising from the get-together.

Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement Nov. 10, 2020, to end a 44-day conflict in the region and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages during the conflict.

The cease-fire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces withdrew in line with the agreement.