AT ASEAN SUMMIT, BIDEN CONDEMNS N KOREAS PROVOCATIVE BEHAVIOUR

US President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned North Korea's "provocative" behaviour and described Japan and South Korea as "critical allies of the United States."



Speaking before a trilateral meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Phnom Penh on Sunday, Biden stressed that Washington's relationship with both Japan and South Korea "is more important than it's ever been."



Biden said the trio of world leaders would discuss expanding coordinated support in Ukraine, working towards the "common goal" of a "free and open Indo-Pacific," supply chain issues, and how to maintain peace and stability for Taiwan.



Both Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed condolences to South Korea for the Halloween parade crush that killed hundreds of people.



Kishida said it was "extremely timely" that the three leaders were meeting, with more nuclear missile tests from North Korea expected soon.



South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol said the current developments in the Korean Peninsula "require the strongest level of our trilateral cooperation."



He added that North Korea has launched around 50 missiles since he took office in May, and has stepped up its aggression in October.



"At a time when South Koreans are grieving in deep sorrow," Suk-Yeol said, "North Korea continues its provocations."



Kishida also announced that Japan will hold a special summit with ASEAN in December 2023. ASEAN is a union of 10 South-East Asian countries which promotes diplomatic cooperation on economic, political and security issues.

