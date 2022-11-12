Hungary opposes proposed EU financial aid of $18B to Ukraine

Hungary on Friday stated that it will oppose the proposed EU financial aid package of €18 billion ($18.64 billion) to Ukraine.

Referring to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock's criticism of Budapest, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook post that it is a matter of principle for his country to not support the latest aid package.

"Europe's future is not in the direction of large mountains of debt," he said, adding that Hungary will continue to support Ukraine on a bilateral basis.

On Wednesday, the European Commission unveiled the new aid package to be disbursed to Ukraine over the course of 2023.

On Thursday, Baerbock criticized Hungary for blocking the aid package.

Hungary should not "play poker" in an attempt to put pressure on the union in a separate rule-of-law dispute between the country and the EU, she said.

Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, provoking sanctions from western nations. including the EU and the U.S., who have sided with Ukraine.