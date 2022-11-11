US to buy ammunition for Ukraine from South Korea

South Korea is looking to sell ammunition to the United States intended for the military supplies Washington provides to Ukraine to fend off the Russian invasion, according to a Wall Street Journal report.



Seoul and Washington have agreed on a confidential arms deal according to which the US will buy 100,000 rounds of 150-millimetre artillery ammunition from the East Asian nation, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Thursday, citing US officials.



That would be enough to supply Ukraine's artillery units for at least a few weeks, the report said.



The Defence Ministry in Seoul confirmed that South Korean companies are currently negotiating with Washington over ammunition deliveries, to "make up for the shortage of 150-millimetre ammunition in stock" in the US.



However, the talks were being held on the condition that ammunition sent to the US would be used by the country itself, the ministry said, stressing that South Korea's position of not supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine has not changed.



The US government last week accused North Korea of secretly supporting Russia with military equipment in its war against Ukraine.



National Security Council communications director John Kirby said that North Korea was trying to disguise the deliveries of artillery shells via other countries, for example in the Middle East.



Military experts believe that Russia might be more and more dependent on arms imports as the war against Ukraine drags on, due to supply bottlenecks the Russian military is facing amid international sanctions imposed on the country.



North Korea's leadership has denied the accusations.



