Biden to stop in Egypt for climate meeting ahead of G20 summit

US President Joe Biden is due to appear for a short visit at a major UN climate conference in Egypt's resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday.



The stopover comes days after dozens of world leaders gathered in the Red Sea resort for a summit parallel to the climate conference, known as COP27.



Biden is expected to give an address at the event, set to highlight his administration's efforts to build on "unprecedented work" by the US to reduce climate-harming emissions and advance the global climate fight, the White House said.



Representatives from around 200 countries are grappling at the COP27 conference with how global warming can still be contained and how climate damage can be financed.



The White House said Biden's address would be an "opportunity to set the tone" for next week, when negotiations in Sharm el-Sheikh get under way in earnest.



The two weeks of meetings are taking place amid multiple crises, including food and energy shortages and rising inflation in economies across the world - exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Biden seeks to support developing countries in tackling global warming, according to his climate advisor Ali Zaidi.



Biden has committed to being a partner "shoulder to shoulder," Zaidi added at the COP27 conference.



China and the US are among the globe's top emitters.



"Major economomies must make major emissions progress. That is what the decisive decade demands whether the US, China or anybody else," Zaidi said.



Biden's stop at Sharm el-Sheikh is the first leg in a tour that is also taking him to a gathering of South-east Asian nations in Cambodia and a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 (G20), the world's largest economies, on the Indonesian island of Bali.



The COP27 conference has been touted as an event of action with increasing calls for governments to fulfil their previous pledges to address global warming.



Several countries responsible for more than half of the global gross domestic product launched a 12-month action plan on Friday to make clean technologies cheaper and more accessible.



Dubbed the "Breakthrough Agenda," the plan was unveiled on the COP27 sidelines by an alliance including the Group of Seven economic powers, the European Commission, India and Egypt, among others.



The aim is to accelerate decarbonization of sectors of power generation, road transport, steel, hydrogen and agriculture.



