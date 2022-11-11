AIR RAID ALERTS SOUND IN UKRAINES 4 REGIONS

Air raid alerts have sounded in Ukraine's Cherkasy, Kirovograd, and Mykolaiv regions, as well as the Kyiv-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, local authorities said on Friday.
The officials urged civilians to take shelter.
The alerts are issued by local authorities in Ukraine almost on a daily basis due to possible Rrussian missile and drone strikes which have recently targeted civilian and energy infrastructures.
Russian forces launched a new series of airstrikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities over the past weeks, after an explosion hit Russia's key Kerch Bridge connecting the country with the Crimean peninsula.