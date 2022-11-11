AIR RAID ALERTS SOUND IN UKRAINES 4 REGIONS

Rescuers of the Ukrainian Emergency Service work in a damaged five-store residential building after a Russian strike in Mykolaiv on November 11, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Air raid alerts have sounded in Ukraine's Cherkasy, Kirovograd, and Mykolaiv regions, as well as the Kyiv-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia region, local authorities said on Friday.

The officials urged civilians to take shelter.

The alerts are issued by local authorities in Ukraine almost on a daily basis due to possible Rrussian missile and drone strikes which have recently targeted civilian and energy infrastructures.

Russian forces launched a new series of airstrikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities over the past weeks, after an explosion hit Russia's key Kerch Bridge connecting the country with the Crimean peninsula.