President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday Ukraine was moving "very carefully" after Russia announced it was pulling out of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

"The enemy does not give us gifts, does not make 'goodwill gestures', we win it all," Zelensky said in his daily address.

"Therefore, we are moving very carefully, without emotions, without unnecessary risk, in the interests of liberating all our land and so that the losses are as small as possible."