French priest under investigation for rape of a minor

A priest in France is being investigated for the rape of a minor, according to the Paris public prosecutor's office on Thursday.



The clergyman in his fifties from western France was remanded in custody.



He is also alleged to have administered drugs to the assaulted teenager without his knowledge at the beginning of November.



According to French media reports, the victim is a 15-year-old whom the priest had met through a dating app.



The diocese of Rennes, where the priest comes from, reacted with dismay. Archbishop Pierre d'Ornellas expressed his sympathy and support for the victim.



Only this week, another abuse scandal caused a stir in the French Catholic Church.



Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, the former president of France's Catholic Bishops' Conference, admitted to abusing a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.



He is also under investigation by authorities.



A study presented in October last year concluded that, since the 1950s, an estimated 216,000 children and young people have been victims of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church in France.



Including all institutions run by the church, the number of victims is assumed to be around 330,000.



