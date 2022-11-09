Ukraine will not yield a single centimeter: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russia wants to advance beyond Donetsk region, adding Ukraine 'will not yield a single centimeter'.

"The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level -- dozens of attacks every day," Zelensky said in his nightly video address.

"They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same - to advance on the administrative boundary of Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimetre of our land."

The focal points of the conflict in Donetsk region are around the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar and Avdiivka, the theatre of the heaviest fighting in the country.

MILLIONS WITHOUT POWER

Zelensky also said that around 4 million people were without power in 14 regions plus the city of Kyiv on Tuesday, but on a stabilization rather than an emergency basis.

"As of this evening, close to 4 million Ukrainians in 14 regions and in the city of Kyiv are disconnected from the power grid," he said in his nightly address. "But the majority of them are so under prearranged schedules," he added.

Zelensky said Thursday that 4.5 million Ukrainians, or more than 10% of the pre-war population, were temporarily without power due to Russian attacks.