SENEGAL STAR MANÉ TO MISS WORLD CUP WITH INJURY - LEQUIPE

Senegal star Mané to miss World Cup with injury - L'Equipe

Senegal forward Sadio Mané will miss the upcoming World Cup with a tendon injury sustained while playing for Bayern Munich, French sports paper L'Equipe said on Wednesday.



The report said the injury would see Mané sidelined for several weeks and make him miss the November 20-December tournament in Qatar where African champions Senegal play the Netherlands, hosts Qatar and Ecuador in the group stage.



African Footballer of the Year Mané went off in the 20th minute of Bayern's 6-1 Bundesliga win against Bremen the previous day.



Bayern have so far released no injury update on the 30-year-old.



Coach Julian Nagelsmann spoke of "a blow to his tibial plateau" shortly after the game and said Mané would "have to have an X-ray to see what's happened."









