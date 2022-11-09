At least 5 killed in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv regions due to shelling, landmines

At least five people were killed in Ukraine's Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions early on Wednesday due to shelling and landmines.

Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko posted on Telegram that Russian shelling in the cities of Kurakhove and Chasiv Yar killed two people, wounded six others, and inflicted damage on local infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram that two road service workers were killed and two others were wounded due to a land mine in the region's Chuhuiv district.

"Mine danger will remain one of the biggest problems for a long time in the Kharkiv region. The Russian occupiers mined absolutely everything," Synyehubov further noted.

According to deputy head of the President's Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Russian forces also shelled the village of Novovoskresenske in the Kherson region resulting in the death of one person and wounding of three others.

Tymoshenko also confirmed on Telegram the other fatalities reported in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, including previous deaths in the regions.

On Monday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights reported a total of 16,462 civilian casualties, including 6,490 killed and 9,972 injured in the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war.