Russia bans military cooperation with 74 foreign companies

Russia has banned military cooperation with 74 foreign companies in response to Western sanctions, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.



The list includes companies from various "unfriendly countries," including 20 from Germany. It also includes companies from Bulgaria, Britain, Canada, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Montenegro, Poland and the United States.



In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, numerous countries as well as the European Union imposed far-reaching sanctions on Moscow.



Russia regularly responds with countermeasures. In May, for example, Moscow banned business ties with around 30 companies, most of which are former subsidiaries of the Russian energy company Gazprom.



