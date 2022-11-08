Norwegian princess steps back from official duties

Norwegian Princess Märtha Louise, who is engaged to a shaman, is stepping back from her official duties for the time being, the royal family said on Tuesday.



In doing so, the 51-year-old wants to contribute to a clearer separation of her own business activities from her role at court.



She had therefore decided, in consultation with her father, King Harald V, 85, and the immediate family, not to take on any official duties at the present time.



The king had decided that his daughter would retain the title of princess.



Organizations of which Märtha Louise - the sister of 49-year-old Crown Prince Haakon - is patron have already been informed of the move. Other royal representatives are to take her place.



Märtha Louise got engaged in June to Durek Verrett, who is also known as Shaman Durek in the United States. The princess has been criticized several times in recent years for mixing commercial interests and her official title.



"The princess and her fiancé Durek Verrett want to make clear the difference between their own activities and the royal family," the court explained. It said this means, among other things, that the princess title and references to members of the royal family will no longer be used on their own channels on social media or in media productions.



After the wedding, Verrett will be part of the royal family, though traditionally she will not hold any titles or perform representational duties. Märtha Louise herself announced that she wanted the decision to help bring peace to the royal family and her fiancé.

