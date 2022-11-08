New Zealand deploys people, assets to help Ukraine: Top diplomat

New Zealand has deployed people and assets to facilitate the flow of supplies to Ukraine against Russia, said the country's top diplomat on Tuesday.

Speaking at a conference, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said her country is also providing military assistance to support Ukraine's right to defend itself.

"In the UK, we are training Ukrainian troops and supporting intelligence efforts (and) we have provided humanitarian assistance to refugees and those still inside Ukraine," she said.

Mahuta accused Moscow of breaking international law by attacking its neighbor on Feb. 24 this year and said this was the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War II.

"There's a temptation by some to characterize Russia's actions as the West versus Russia or democracy versus autocracy, but what it really comes down to is simple, and it's something that New Zealanders instinctively get: one sovereign country invaded another," she said, adding that "this is unacceptable."

Briefing the participants on actions taken by the New Zealand government so far, she said her country sanctioned more than 1,200 individuals and entities including Russian President Vladimir Putin, key members of his inner circle, oligarchs, and other elites, as well as key Russian defense, financial and economic actors.

"We have also sanctioned individuals and entities in the nation of Belarus for its assistance to Russia's invasion," she added.

Last week, New Zealand sanctioned 14 more individuals and seven entities, including military personnel, defense entities and executives, Russian-directed disinformation outlets, and a paramilitary organization and its senior commanders.

"Our regulations include asset freezes, prohibitions on dealing with services and securities, prohibitions on traveling to New Zealand, and a ban on entry into New Zealand by certain aircraft and vessels," said the top diplomat.

Russia is currently the world's most-sanctioned country since it launched its war on Ukraine in February.




























































