GERMANYS HABECK WANTS TO PROHIBIT CHINESE TAKEOVER OF CHIP FACTORY

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck wants to prohibit the sale of a chip production plant belonging to the Dortmund-based company Elmos to a Chinese investor.



His ministry submitted a proposal to the Cabinet of Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday to prohibit the acquisition.



Habeck is critical of takeovers in the field of semiconductor manufacturing and chip production. He has also repeatedly expressed concern over Chinese acquisitions that may give Beijing access to critical infrastructure.



The transaction would constitute a threat to Germany's public order and security, according to the minister. Anything short of a prohibition would not eliminate the dangers, he said.



The Dortmund-based company Elmos announced late Monday that German government would probably prohibit the sale in a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.



The Economy Ministry previously told the parties involved that the transaction would likely be approved, the company said.



Elmos said last year that it would sell its production of so-called wafers in Dortmund to Swedish competitor Silex for a total of about €85 million ($85 million). Silex is a subsidiary of the Chinese Sai Group.



