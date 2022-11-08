German minister Habeck hopes that Qatar debate will bring improvement

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said that the ongoing debate on Qatar could help towards improvement in the World Cup host nation but that he will have little time to follow the upcoming tournament.



Qatar has been criticized on human rights issues such as the treatment of migrant workers ahead of the November 20-December 18 tournament.



This has led to labour law reforms but rights groups say that more needs to be done, including in the implementation area.



Habeck said during a visit to Stuttgart on Tuesday that he welcomes the debate because "it alone will influence the situation in the country and hopefully improve it as well."



The minister from the Green Party said he would probably not be able to watch many World Cup matches although "I would be happy to be proved wrong.



"I have watched less television in the last few months than I ever have in my life," he said.



