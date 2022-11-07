North Korea says South Korea-U.S. air exercises were open, dangerous provocation -KCNA

 Contact Us
The "Vigilant Storm" exercises were an "open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating the tension" and "a dangerous war drill of very high aggressive nature" toward North Korea, the General Staff of its Korean People's Army said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.

November 07,2022
North Korea's military said on Monday that last week's air exercises by South Korea and the United States were an "open provocation and dangerous war drill."

It also vowed to continue responding with "resolute, overwhelming" military measures, state media KCNA said.

Last week, North Korea test-fired multiple missiles including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, as South Korea and the United States carried out six-day air drills until Saturday.

