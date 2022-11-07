Musk says US voters should back Republicans in midterms

Elon Musk, the billionaire new owner of Twitter, on Monday called for US voters to back Republican candidates on the eve of knife-edge midterm elections.

"Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk tweeted to his 114 million followers.

This year, 35 seats in the Senate are up for grabs, as well as all 435 seats in the House of Representatives.

Most analysts agree that Republican will gain control of the House, though who will lay claim to the currently evenly-split Senate remains a topic of much speculation. Key races in 10 states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona, will likely prove decisive.