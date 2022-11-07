London ridicules Russian claims of British involvement in attacks

Moscow has yet to provide its "ground-breaking evidence" to support allegations of British involvement in attacks on Russian targets, according to British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.



Wallace ridiculed the claims in the House of Commons, adding he did not expect any evidence to be offered given Russia is "involved in misinformation."



The British ambassador to Moscow, Deborah Bronnert, last week was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over alleged British involvement in a drone attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet at the weekend.



In London, Andrey Kelin, the Russian ambassador to Britain, claimed British "specialists" had been involved in the "training, preparation and execution" of the raid, warning the UK was being drawn "too deep" into the conflict.



Wallace, responding to Conservative MP Luke Evans (Bosworth), told the Commons: "In recent days Russia has made a range of allegations against the UK and other international partners, clearly designed to distract the attention from Russia's illegal invasion of Ukraine.



"I did indeed receive a letter from the Russians which seemed to demonstrate everything that has been announced either in this House or in the media by the government going way back to the times of Orbital.



"As yet I still await the ground-breaking evidence but I don't expect it to come because simply what we know is that Russia is involved in misinformation."



