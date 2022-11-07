Kyiv requisitions 'strategic' companies for war effort

Ukraine said Monday the defence ministry was requisitioning several energy and manufacturing companies to guarantee sufficient supplies for the military to fend off the Russian invasion.

"In connection with military necessity, a decision was made to expropriate the assets of strategically important enterprises into state ownership," the secretary of Ukraine's national security and defence council, Oleksiy Danilov, told a news conference in Kyiv.

Danilov said the enterprises include aircraft engine manufacturer Motor Sich working from the partially Russian-controlled region of Zaporizhzhia, and the oil and gas company, UkrNafta.

"After martial law is lifted, these assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed," Danilov added.

The other energy and manufacturing facilities companies include Zaporozhtransformator, AvtoKraz and Ukrtatnafta.

Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said the assets of those five enterprises would be managed by the defence ministry to ensure "urgent" military needs.

"This is about providing fuel and lubricants, repairing military equipment and weapons," Reznikov said.

Prime Minister Denys Shmygal the groups being taken under state control make products or provide services that are "critical" for Ukraine's defence and energy needs.

"These enterprises must operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week for the needs of the state's defence," he said.

The announcement comes as Russian forces have been targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure with around 40 percent of the country's grid damaged.