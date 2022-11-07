Biden congratulates Netanyahu for election win in phone call: W.House

President Joe Biden congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call Monday after his return to power as Israel's prime minister, the White House said.

"The president did speak with him today... to congratulate him on his party's victory," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. Biden also "reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and underscored his unwavering support for Israeli security."

Netanyahu and right-wing allies secured a clear win in last week's vote, setting him up to form what may be the most right-wing government in Israeli history.